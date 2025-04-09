Davido reveals plans for his white wedding with wife, Chioma  

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has announced plans for his white wedding with his long-time girlfriend turned wife, Chioma.

The ‘Skelewu’ crooner, who made the disclosure during an interview on The Breakfast Club, said that his white wedding with Chioma will take place in Miami this August.

He also noted during the question and answer session how family factors typically play a major part in African unions and contrasted Nigerian marital practices with those in the United States.

READ ALSO: Davido says if it wasn’t Chioma he wouldn’t have gotten married

Davido said; ‘‘Back home, the culture in some households is, for example, a lot of men grew up with their mum so she’s everything. You know those kinds of households that even if they get married, they can’t leave their mum, she must be in the house. So anything the husband does right or wrong, she’s supporting the husband.

The musician also reflected on the cultural differences between Nigerians and Americans, saying that in Africa, women always support their daughters, while in America, it is just the man and the woman when they get married, unlike in Nigeria, where you never leave family.

‘‘That’s the mentality in Nigeria: the same thing is for women; they must always support their daughters. Meanwhile in America, it is just the man and woman when they get married. In Nigeria, you never really leave that family. Have you seen a Nigerian wedding? he asked.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now