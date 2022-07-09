Davido says money, success can never change him

Foremost Nigerian entertainer, Davido, real name, David Adeleke, has stated that neither money nor success can change his personality.

Davido, who noted that “not changing” has its disadvantages too, further stated that he can’t be someone else because of money or success.

Davido who is also known as Omo Baba Owo (OBO) is renowned as one of the most benevolent recording artistes in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“Money and success can never change me. I just can’t change for nothing. It has its disadvantages (Being too accessible). But I just can’t be another person because of money or success can’t. Na God just create me,” he wrote.

