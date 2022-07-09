Entertainment
Davido says money, success can never change him
Foremost Nigerian entertainer, Davido, real name, David Adeleke, has stated that neither money nor success can change his personality.
Davido, who noted that “not changing” has its disadvantages too, further stated that he can’t be someone else because of money or success.
Davido who is also known as Omo Baba Owo (OBO) is renowned as one of the most benevolent recording artistes in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
READ ALSO: Singer Davido goes in search of Ghanaian student who bagged all A1 in WAEC
“Money and success can never change me. I just can’t change for nothing. It has its disadvantages (Being too accessible). But I just can’t be another person because of money or success can’t. Na God just create me,” he wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...