Davido slams Buhari's govt and its supporters | Ripples Nigeria

News
Davido slams Buhari’s govt and its supporters
David Adeleke, better known as Davido has come hard on President Muhammadu Buhari and his followers on social media.
According to the Afrobeats singer-songwriter, the supporters of the President deserve to go to hellfire. The singer mentioned this in a social media post.
Davido condemned the government for failing to deal with and curb the heinous events that have been inflicting the country.
“Anybody supporting this government suppose go hellfire Walai …. it’s not even ridiculous no more it’s disgusting and evil !!!!” he tweeted.
It is no news that the music star has remained vocal over the political situation in the country.
Read also: Davido garners 20m followers on IG, becomes most followed Nigerian celebrity
Davido was one of the most proactive and outspoken entertainers during the #EndSars protest in 2020.
Interestingly, the singer has already hinted at joining politics.
In a previous interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series, the billionaire heir said he would someday run for the house of the representative seat.
“You will see. Presidency, I’m joking. I don’t know, I’ll probably start from the house of representatives,” he said. “This is the first time I am ever saying this, Yes, I win run for office.”
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...