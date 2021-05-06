Davido slams Buhari's govt and its supporters | Ripples Nigeria

David Adeleke, better known as Davido has come hard on President Muhammadu Buhari and his followers on social media.

According to the Afrobeats singer-songwriter, the supporters of the President deserve to go to hellfire. The singer mentioned this in a social media post.

Davido condemned the government for failing to deal with and curb the heinous events that have been inflicting the country.

“Anybody supporting this government suppose go hellfire Walai …. it’s not even ridiculous no more it’s disgusting and evil !!!!” he tweeted.

It is no news that the music star has remained vocal over the political situation in the country.

Davido was one of the most proactive and outspoken entertainers during the #EndSars protest in 2020.

Interestingly, the singer has already hinted at joining politics.

In a previous interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series, the billionaire heir said he would someday run for the house of the representative seat.

“You will see. Presidency, I’m joking. I don’t know, I’ll probably start from the house of representatives,” he said. “This is the first time I am ever saying this, Yes, I win run for office.”

By Adekunle Fajana

