Davido spotted with estranged fiancée, Chioma Rowland

Nigerian recording artiste, Davido, real name David Adeleke and his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland were spotted sitting together at a “family hangout” the musician organized.

The singer and the mother of his son, Ifeanyi, were spotted hanging out with some of Davido’s family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families.

Read also: Davido blasts cousin for competing with uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in Osun governorship election

This is the first time the couple would be seen together since their alleged split.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now