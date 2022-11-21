Entertainment
Davido stays stealth on 30th birthday
Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido is still mourning the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke as he has preferred to maintain a low profile on his 30th birthday.
The Afrobeat icon who turned 30 today has not shared any photos on his respective social media accounts following the unfortunate passing of his 3-year-old son at the concluding part of October.
The singer who was born in Atlanta, United States, on November 21, 1992, to Osun State business mogul, Adedeji Adeleke and a late university lecturer, Veronica Adeleke is renowned for his jovial and benevolent persona.
In 2021, the recording artiste gave out the sum of N250 million to over 292 charity homes across to commemorate his 29th birthday. However, the singer would not be embarking on a similar route in 2022 following the death of his son.
Despite the singer’s withdrawal from the public in recent times, some celebrities and fans of the artiste have taken to social media platforms to pray and pour encomium on him on the occasion of his birthday.
READ ALSO:Davido postpones AWAY Festival till November 2023
Cubana Chief Priest, a popular bartender in Nigeria eulogized the downtrodden singer in a post on Instagram.
He wrote;
“My Leader, My Brother, My Joy Giver, A Conqueror, A Warrior @davido Will Be 30 Tomorrow, Goodness & Mercies Shall Follow You All The Days Of Your Life. You Are The Strongest Man I Know The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday🎂 In Addy 001🇳🇬 What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger !!!!
OBO No Go Minus. We Rise By Lifting Others”
More fans have joined in lauding the singer. Here is what they have to say.
I drew the Celebrant
He is 30 today
Happy Birthday to Davido
.
.#DavidoAt30 So Martha Baba Imade Daniel Regha Big Wiz Elemi 9 Biggest Bird G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/16cqnFg3Ey
— Chigbu Joshua (@Chigbu__Joshua) November 21, 2022
Gosh😭🤣 Davido is probably the worst dancer i’ve seen😭🤣
Happy birthday my faveeee ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYbxvalGqf
— Khaleedah Dollars🤑💅🏾 (@thekhaleedahhh) November 20, 2022
A Real fan won’t pass without saying a pray for Davido under this tweet
We love @davido 🐐#baddest #OBO #DavidoAt30 #DavidoBig30 pic.twitter.com/0T2bMZ2EMQ
— people love Davido🌍 (@peopleluvdavido) November 20, 2022
Happy birthday my idolo, unruly baba imade . God dey with you so are you fans too .we dey with you in spirit
No fan love can beat 30bg #DavidoBig30 pic.twitter.com/9BseZykXJu
— groWniNgDirector 🎥(AjalaTheGrapher) (@director_braham) November 21, 2022
HAPPYBIG30 BABA IMADE 🎂🖤💯 pic.twitter.com/IcmKSnyUww
— BADDEST001 🐐 (@BADDEST00123) November 20, 2022
Happy birthday to you Davido my popsy, the only richest OBO, the kindest person I've ever seen on earth, the Africa 001
Baba imade himself, Apata piti, olori oko bam bam, He who does anything He intend doing, the god in Africa
Happy birthday to you the rare Gem🎉💖❤ pic.twitter.com/m6QsA0bdWG
— OBA LAMBA of LAGOS 👑 (@KingPhillyyoung) November 21, 2022
MORE GOOD LIFE FAV🌟INTERNET MISSED YOU BABA ÎMÃDÊ❤️💫 pic.twitter.com/CoOS5XXbIG
— Fawaz✨⭐️ (@UthmanFawaz) November 21, 2022
Let’s drop a Heart ❤️ for BABA IMADE ❤️ 30BG pic.twitter.com/rsOkZpE4dv
— Psammy Godson (@psammygodson) November 21, 2022
Happy birthday the king of Afrobeat, baba imade, #DavidoAt30 #davido𓃵 pic.twitter.com/dzfSlJyXYP
— xłîmkïźżÿ 🫘 💛🤍💛⚓️🫣 (@Pearl19976043) November 21, 2022
Happy birthday, baba Imade @davido
Love, peace and strength to you and family.
I go use this one hold body today. Thank you, OBO. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ng1W0Q6FZ9
— Grandpa 🦚 (@jiidenne) November 21, 2022
