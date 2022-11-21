Connect with us

Davido stays stealth on 30th birthday

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido is still mourning the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke as he has preferred to maintain a low profile on his 30th birthday.

The Afrobeat icon who turned 30 today has not shared any photos on his respective social media accounts following the unfortunate passing of his 3-year-old son at the concluding part of October.

The singer who was born in Atlanta, United States, on November 21, 1992, to Osun State business mogul, Adedeji Adeleke and a late university lecturer, Veronica Adeleke is renowned for his jovial and benevolent persona.

In 2021, the recording artiste gave out the sum of N250 million to over 292 charity homes across to commemorate his 29th birthday. However, the singer would not be embarking on a similar route in 2022 following the death of his son.

Despite the singer’s withdrawal from the public in recent times, some celebrities and fans of the artiste have taken to social media platforms to pray and pour encomium on him on the occasion of his birthday.

READ ALSO:Davido postpones AWAY Festival till November 2023

Cubana Chief Priest, a popular bartender in Nigeria eulogized the downtrodden singer in a post on Instagram.

He wrote;

“My Leader, My Brother, My Joy Giver, A Conqueror, A Warrior @davido Will Be 30 Tomorrow, Goodness & Mercies Shall Follow You All The Days Of Your Life. You Are The Strongest Man I Know The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday🎂 In Addy 001🇳🇬 What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger !!!!
OBO No Go Minus. We Rise By Lifting Others”

More fans have joined in lauding the singer. Here is what they have to say.

