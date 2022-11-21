Davido stays stealth on 30th birthday

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido is still mourning the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke as he has preferred to maintain a low profile on his 30th birthday.

The Afrobeat icon who turned 30 today has not shared any photos on his respective social media accounts following the unfortunate passing of his 3-year-old son at the concluding part of October.

The singer who was born in Atlanta, United States, on November 21, 1992, to Osun State business mogul, Adedeji Adeleke and a late university lecturer, Veronica Adeleke is renowned for his jovial and benevolent persona.

In 2021, the recording artiste gave out the sum of N250 million to over 292 charity homes across to commemorate his 29th birthday. However, the singer would not be embarking on a similar route in 2022 following the death of his son.

Despite the singer’s withdrawal from the public in recent times, some celebrities and fans of the artiste have taken to social media platforms to pray and pour encomium on him on the occasion of his birthday.

Cubana Chief Priest, a popular bartender in Nigeria eulogized the downtrodden singer in a post on Instagram.

He wrote;

“My Leader, My Brother, My Joy Giver, A Conqueror, A Warrior @davido Will Be 30 Tomorrow, Goodness & Mercies Shall Follow You All The Days Of Your Life. You Are The Strongest Man I Know The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday🎂 In Addy 001🇳🇬 What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger !!!!

OBO No Go Minus. We Rise By Lifting Others”

More fans have joined in lauding the singer. Here is what they have to say.

I drew the Celebrant

He is 30 today

Happy Birthday to Davido

.

.#DavidoAt30 So Martha Baba Imade Daniel Regha Big Wiz Elemi 9 Biggest Bird G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/16cqnFg3Ey — Chigbu Joshua (@Chigbu__Joshua) November 21, 2022

Gosh😭🤣 Davido is probably the worst dancer i’ve seen😭🤣

Happy birthday my faveeee ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYbxvalGqf — Khaleedah Dollars🤑💅🏾 (@thekhaleedahhh) November 20, 2022

Happy birthday my idolo, unruly baba imade . God dey with you so are you fans too .we dey with you in spirit

No fan love can beat 30bg #DavidoBig30 pic.twitter.com/9BseZykXJu — groWniNgDirector 🎥(AjalaTheGrapher) (@director_braham) November 21, 2022

Happy birthday to you Davido my popsy, the only richest OBO, the kindest person I've ever seen on earth, the Africa 001

Baba imade himself, Apata piti, olori oko bam bam, He who does anything He intend doing, the god in Africa

Happy birthday to you the rare Gem🎉💖❤ pic.twitter.com/m6QsA0bdWG — OBA LAMBA of LAGOS 👑 (@KingPhillyyoung) November 21, 2022

MORE GOOD LIFE FAV🌟INTERNET MISSED YOU BABA ÎMÃDÊ❤️💫 pic.twitter.com/CoOS5XXbIG — Fawaz✨⭐️ (@UthmanFawaz) November 21, 2022

Let’s drop a Heart ❤️ for BABA IMADE ❤️ 30BG pic.twitter.com/rsOkZpE4dv — Psammy Godson (@psammygodson) November 21, 2022

Happy birthday, baba Imade @davido Love, peace and strength to you and family. I go use this one hold body today. Thank you, OBO. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ng1W0Q6FZ9 — Grandpa 🦚 (@jiidenne) November 21, 2022

