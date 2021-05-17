Davido stuns daughter, Imade, with N1.5m Dior bag as birthday gift | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has gifted his six-year-old daughter a pricey Dior bag worth N1.5 million as her birthday present.

A photo shared on the official Instagram account of Imade shows her unwrapping one of the birthday gifts she received from her father.

“I love you, daddy,” the caption on the video reads as Imade looks at her new Dior purse she got from her father.

Read also: Larissa London, Davido’s alleged baby mama celebrates son’s first birthday

The music star, Davido shares his three children with three different women.

He welcomed his first daughter, Imade with Sophia Momodu in 2015.

Hailey was born in 2017 by his second baby mama, Amanda.

The award-winning singer welcomed his first son, Ifeanyi in 2019; with his estranged fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

By Adekunle Fajana…

Join the conversation

Opinions