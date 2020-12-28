Davido threatens to quit music after ‘fight’ with Burna Boy

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido has threatened to quit music after reports emerged that he engaged in fisticuffs with one of his rivals in the industry, Burna Boy.

The reports said the duo fought at a Ghanaian nite club, Hype, on Sunday night.

According to the reports, Wizkid, who was also at the nite club when the incident occurred, ignored ignore the exchange between Burna Boy and Davido with feelers suggesting that he may also have an axe to grind with the “Skelewu” crooner.

Davido, who reacted to the reports on his Twitter handle on Monday, said he would quit the music industry.

He wrote: “I go leave this music for una.”

A Nigerian music producer known as Paulo had also appealed to Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy to resolve their differences.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Paolo begged the trio to end their fight and advance the African music culture.

“Please Afrobeat heroes, you all have superpowers, use them to unlock greatness, set an example, and lead the way.

“Dear Sons, African Giant, Baddest OBO, and biggest Star Boy, I love you guys. You all have made monumental strides to advance African culture around the world. Your music has helped to change the face of Afrobeats and turned it into one of the most popular music genres today.”

