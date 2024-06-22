Davido threatens to sue Dammy Krane over a comment on Chioma on social media

Nigerian pop singer David Adeleke aka Davido has issued a stop and desist order against his colleague Dammy Krane over an alleged libelous article that was published on social media.

Recall Dammy claimed on social media in response to Davido’s impending nuptials that the musician is marrying Chioma only because she caught him cheating.

In his post on social media, Dammy Krane added that nothing is “worse than murder” and that even if Davido may be wealthy, he will never be at peace.

In reaction to the allegations, Davido has now asked Dammy Krane to stop making disparaging remarks about him in a cease and desist letter sent by his attorneys.

In addition, the letter threatens legal action unless Dammy Krane takes down and retracts the inflammatory article from all of his social media profiles within the next 24 hours.

