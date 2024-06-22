Entertainment
Davido threatens to sue Dammy Krane over a comment on Chioma on social media
Nigerian pop singer David Adeleke aka Davido has issued a stop and desist order against his colleague Dammy Krane over an alleged libelous article that was published on social media.
Recall Dammy claimed on social media in response to Davido’s impending nuptials that the musician is marrying Chioma only because she caught him cheating.
In his post on social media, Dammy Krane added that nothing is “worse than murder” and that even if Davido may be wealthy, he will never be at peace.
READ ALSO:Davido in court papers lists what he provided baby mama, Sophie Momodu, seeks joint custody of daugther
In reaction to the allegations, Davido has now asked Dammy Krane to stop making disparaging remarks about him in a cease and desist letter sent by his attorneys.
In addition, the letter threatens legal action unless Dammy Krane takes down and retracts the inflammatory article from all of his social media profiles within the next 24 hours.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...