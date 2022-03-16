Davido to support innovative Nigerians with N20m

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has declared his intention to finance entrepreneurs and other individuals with startup ideas.

Davido, who is fresh off his O2 Arena concert, said on Twitter Wednesday he would support 20 individuals with personal business ideas with N1 million each.

The singer asked entrepreneurs or prospective ones to send across their business ideas, adding that the lucky individuals would be selected at a programme on Friday.

Davido wrote: “Country hard right now sha. Let’s give N20million to 20 people on Friday. Send in your business ideas or start up ideas. More details shortly #Wrblo (We Rise By Lifting Others).

“Govt don (has) fail us nah to dey (so we are left to) help each other we dey now.”

The “Champion Sound” crooner is known for providing financial support to Nigerians via his Twitter page.

He donated N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria in November last year.

