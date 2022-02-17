Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, involved in auto accident

Israel DMW, one of the closest aides of music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, was involved in a ghastly motor accident in Benin, Edo State, on Thursday.

Israel took ownership of the brand new Toyota Venza a couple of weeks ago.

The car had a head-on collision with another vehicle at the scene.

