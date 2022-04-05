Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, proposes to his partner

Afeare Israel, a popular member of singer Davido’s 30 Billion Gang has proposed to his partner.

The logistics manager revealed on his Instagram stories on Monday, April 4 that he would be walking down the aisle later in the year.

Israel proposed to his girlfriend at the exclusive Protea Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.

He wrote on his Instagram stories, “And she said yes”

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

