Entertainment
Davido’s aide, Obama DMW reportedly dies
Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW, the aide of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido, is reportedly dead.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the singer died at a Lagos hospital on Tuesday.
He had earlier complained of breathing difficulty to close associates.
However, several members of the 30 BG gang have refused to comment on the news of Obama DMW’s death.
READ ALSO: Davido’s former aide, Aloma, claims he was offered N100m to indict singer
The group has not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.
Born in Lagos, Obama DMW has been in entertainment before he linked up with Davido.
He later linked up with Davido and founded OMW.
Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....