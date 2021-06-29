Davido’s aide, Obama DMW reportedly dies

Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW, the aide of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido, is reportedly dead.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the singer died at a Lagos hospital on Tuesday.

He had earlier complained of breathing difficulty to close associates.

However, several members of the 30 BG gang have refused to comment on the news of Obama DMW’s death.

The group has not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.

Born in Lagos, Obama DMW has been in entertainment before he linked up with Davido.

He later linked up with Davido and founded OMW.

