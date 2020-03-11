Davido’s ‘Fall’ hits 40 million streams on Spotify. Why the track is coveted

These are certainly the best of times for ‘Skelewu’ crooner, Davido after news broke on Tuesday that his 2017 track titled ‘Fall’ has garnered 40 million streams on the world’s leading digital streaming music platform, Spotify.

‘Fall’ which incidentally is the third track off Davido’s album released three years ago has grown to become an international smash hit with huge followership of fans from across the globe including soccer star, Christiano Ronaldo.

The track is the most viewed Nigerian music video ever on YouTube as it has been viewed over 160 million times and in 2019, the song also had stints on Billboard’s Digital Song Play charts.

READ ALSO: Eedris Abdulkareem says dethroned Emir’s problem started with Jonathan

Reports say platinum plaques were recently handed over to the singer who is currently on his ‘A Good Time’ tour of North America, for the viral song in South Africa some weeks ago.

The development comes weeks after Davido’s album, ‘A Good Time’ hit 115,424,897 (one hundred and fifteen million, four hundred and twenty four thousand, eight hundred and ninety-seven) total streams on Spotify, just three months after the album was released on November 22, 2019.

The development was publicized in a tweet by dedicated Spotify data account, SpotifyDailies on February, 9, 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions