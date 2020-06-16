Davido’s fiancée dismisses report of domestic violence at home

Chioma, the fiancée of music star, Davido, on Tuesday dismissed reports of domestic violence in her home.

Reports had said the woman moved out of the artiste’s house recently over alleged brutality.

But Chioma has dismissed the report, saying there had never been any form of physical or verbal abuse in her home.

She said on her Instagram page that Davido had never lifted a finger to touch her and neither had she had to push him.

She wrote: “Domestic violence and abuse is no joke and not something to ever take lightly. Never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home.

“I’m not sure where in the world such stories have started from, but I want to ensure everyone showing concern whether fake or real, that such has never and will never happen.

“Further, we do not take such allegations of abuse lightly at all and if such persists then we will be jointly taking up action against the perpetrators of these disgusting rumours.

“To the beautiful young ones out there, never ever allow a man to lay his hands on you while you keep quiet. If you were ever to suffer such, ensure you SPEAK UP! With all that is going on in the world right now, we most certainly cannot sit around and condone or encourage women to condone such!”

