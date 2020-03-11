Days after removal as Emir, Sanusi gets second appointment

The Kaduna State Government has announced a second appointment for Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was dethroned as Emir of Kano on Monday.

He is now the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

This is coming after his first appointment on Tuesday, into the KADIPA board, the state’s investment promotion agency.

A statement from the Kaduna State Government House announced the second appointment.

It read in part, “On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University.

“In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education,” Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to Governor El-Rufai on media and communication said.

Mr Adekeye added that, “The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.”

