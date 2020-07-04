Days after signing long-term Arsenal contract, Saka scores first EPL goal

Arsenal youngster of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Saka scored his first ever Premier League goal on Saturday in battle against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old, who has so far bagged 11 assists from 35 appearances this season, now has a goal to his name as the Gunners continue to push for a place in Europe next season.

Saka had just signed a long term deal with the club last Wednesday.

Read Also: ‘London my home, Arsenal my team’ – Saka signs long-term Gunners contract

Arsenal defeated Wolves 2-0, continuing in their revival having won three straight games following defeats since the resumption of the league last month.

Alexander Lacazette scored late to seal victory for the Gunners, who have now climbed past Sheffield United to seventh on the table.

For Wolves, defeat dented their top four hopes, but they remain on sixth, two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea – and three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Chelsea host Watford later on Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions