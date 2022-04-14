Days before walking down the aisle, Nigerian lady calls off marriage over domestic violence

A Nigerian lady identified as Ada Uburu, a social media content creator and agronomist has mentioned on her social media platform that she is calling off her marriage with her partner due to domestic violence, emotional and psychological abuse.

The River State-born lady made this known in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 13. She stated that she has been unhappy in the relationship and she is prepared to Walk away.

The wedding ceremony between Ada and her partner, David Okike has been scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, April 15, however, she is not willing to go through with it.

Her narrative reads in part:

“Hello Guys!!!

I never wanted to bring this here but I have to, I am a type of person who likes to keep my relationship away from social media but this is for clarification purposes.

This was my secondary school classmate who I thought I knew to an extent. On December 28, 2020 he did the 1st and 2nd stage in my family marriage list which bride price happened to be on the 2nd stage which he paid. After he paid my bride price he started maltreating me.”

Uburu went on to reveal that her partner began to assault her in 2021 after he paid her dowry.

Speaking further, she mentioned that he promised to change, however, he has continued to maltreat her.

Her narration reads further:

“2021 was hell for me that at some point I left home, after everything we settled around November 2021 which he promised he will never beat me again. But still nothing CHANGED.

This is my reason why I am CALLING OFF the Traditional Marriage (Igba Ngwu) and White Wedding ceremony between me and DAVID OKIKE OFF. (Beating me was not part of the agreement in our Marriage)

This Saturday should have been my traditional and white wedding ceremony day…. I supposed to be happy but I am not.

For couple of months now I have been going through a lot.”

Read also: SocialMediaTrends: Late gospel singer Osinachi suffered domestic violence? How Nigerians are reacting

The lady went on to state that she is prepared to choose herself above any form of abuse and stay away from walking down the aisle with her partner.

In the concluding part of her narrative, she vowed to repay the dowry to family of her partner as she no longer wants to have anything to do with him.

The concluding part of her narrative reads:

“I have been in a TOXIC RELATIONSHIP for OVER a YEAR now.. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people, especially people from my Home Town. My supposed husband HIT and ABUSE me in any slightest provocation, just small misunderstanding without minding what condition I am into.

Because I have chosen ME and I will not live my entire life facing DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. My supposed husband is full of RAGE, BEATING me with his Belt, Stick, Broom is his DAILY ROUTINE, Many a times he had lifted his hammer 🔨 on me and this Monday last week just because of little misunderstanding he beat me mercilessly and on the process of it he rushed into his mother’s kitchen for a cutlass, when I noticed he’s going for a weapon I locked the door behind him which he forcefully opened, both his mother and Sisters and some neighbors were begging him not to cut me with the cutlass … With all these things and more I am fed up.

I AM CALLING OFF THE WEDDING AND TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE (IGBA NGWU) BETWEEN ME AND DAVID OKIKE that supposed to hold on this Saturday 16th, April 2022.

Please to my family and friends I am so sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you 🙏🏿

But I will not end up with a man who always promise that if I didn’t kill him, that he will kill me.

I am still suffering from unstoppable headache I sustained from the head injury he gave me 3 weeks ago.

The “bride price paid” will be Returned in due time.

Please Respect my choices. Thanks and God bless you all.”

