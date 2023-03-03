Days to guber election Ogun gov, Abiodun, approves hazard allowances for health workers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has okayed the payment of hazard allowances for health workers days before the gubernatorial election in the state.

Abiodun will be vying for his second term under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship election.

The governor announced the approval of the allowances at a meeting with health workers at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Abiodun, who noted his administration had intervened in the health sector in the area of increased budgetary allocation, described the state as a melting pot of health professionals.

READ ALSO:Gov Abiodun wants to put Ogun among Nigeria’s oil producing states

The governor thanked health workers for their dedication to duties and support for his administration by rendering selfless service to the people of the state.

Abiodun said: “I know that some of you go into depression and other forms of health hazards, so I am going to approve your hazard allowance.

“I want you to liaise with us on how to address the brain drain which is affecting the health sector.

“I am sure with your collaboration, we can find a solution to this problem.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now