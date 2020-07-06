D’BANJ R*PE ALLEGATION: Ex-manager speaks out, narrates what happened

Frank Amudo, former manager of popular music icon D’banj, who was recently accused of raping a lady, Seyitan Babatayo in 2018, has broken his silence.

Ms Babatayo had accused the singer of sexual assault that occurred in 2018.

Mr Amudo who was D’banj’s manager from 2016 to 2019, in a statement, revealed that he invited Ms Babatayo to the party.

Mr Amudo also noted that Ms Babatayo had called him while he was on a trip to report the alleged rape incident to him.

“Upon my arrival in Accra, Seyitan called, saying that D’banj gained access into her hotel room at Glee Hotel by 3am and raped her,” his statement reads in part:

“I was shocked at this allegation because I wondered how D’banj gained access into this room knowing full well that I did not disclose my room number to him and he was not lodged at the hotel,” his statement read.

“I called Seyitan back to ask why she was given $100 and why she would claim she was raped by D’banj and she angrily replied in a series of voice notes reiterating the accusation and that she was told not to tell me because they assumed she was my girlfriend. She said she had left everything in God’s hands and made it clear that she was not interested in taking the matter to the public.”

Mr Amudo added that he did not speak to D’banj about the accusation.

“I chose not to discuss this matter with D’banj because he and his wife were also in Accra as this was supposed to be a healing trip to recover from the loss of their son. I thought it was insensitive to discuss such issue on this trip, as Seyitan had even mentioned that she didn’t want the matter escalated further,” he said.

“Most confounding was that Kemi Olunloyo, who never called me to hear my side of the narration, claimed that I was in the habit of arranging girls for artistes and that I was being ungrateful to D’banj by setting him up in collusion with Seyitan.

“I find this act of defamation very unscrupulous, malicious, mischievous and very damaging to my name and brand. My legal team has initiated moves to earnestly seek redress. The last, of course, has not been heard of this,” he wrote.

He further stated, “I was invited by the IGP RT team to make a statement in respect of the allegations and I have since done that. The following week, I was invited by a team from the FCID ABUJA to the SFU station at Milverton, Ikoyi.

“I have since gone there and made my statement as requested. I was re-invited again to come in for certain clarifications on some aspects of the investigation, which I have also done.

“I was put on phone with the ACP from the DIG’s office in Abuja and she put me through the entire questioning process again for hours.”

