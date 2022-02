DCP Kyari sues Nigerian govt over continued detention by NDLEA

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari who is being detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has taken the matter to court in efforts to regain his freedom.

Kyari was arrested and handed over to the NDLEA in connection to a drug deal, and had been in the custody of the agency for about three days.

He has however approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, asking the court to order his immediate release or to be granted bail.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now