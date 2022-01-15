De Bruyne nets winner as Man City beat Chelsea to extend EPL lead

Kevin de Bruyne was the goalscorer for Manchester City as the champions sealed a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The magnificent second-half strike by the Belgian midfielder helped the leaders extend their lead over second-placed Chelsea.

In the game played at the Etihad, De Bruyne sent a superb curling effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga to lift City 13 points clear of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Kepa prevented Cith forward Jack Grealish from giving his side a deserved lead late in the first half, but could not hold on to a clean sheet.

Romelu Lukaku was denied by Ederson in Chelsea’s best chance, as the Blues’ hunt for the trophy has now suffered a major setback.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have a 14-point advantage over third-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

