De Bruyne wins PFA player award for second consecutive season | Ripples Nigeria

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year after enjoying a fine season.

The latest award means the Belgian has now won the PFA title for the second time in a row, having won it last year.

The 29-year-old, who scored six Premier League goals and bagged 12 assists, becomes the second player to retain the men’s award, after Cristiano Ronaldo did so at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, his Manchester City teammate, Phil Foden, 21, picked the award for the Young Player of the Year.

Read Also: BREAKING… Onuachu bags POTY award in Belgium, wins Golden Boot

Foden and De Bruyne were influential as City won a third Premier League title in four years and the Carabao Cup.

“You want to win all the trophies as a team and this is probably the most important one as an individual,” said De Bruyne.

“To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with every game – to choose you, that says a lot.”

For the women’s best player title, Chelsea forward Fran Kirby bagged the award for the second time, while 20-year-old Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp won the Young Player award for the third time.

Join the conversation

Opinions