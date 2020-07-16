Dead combat helicopter pilot a loss to the nation —Nigeria Governors’ Forum

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday expressed shock over the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, who died in an auto accident in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, expressed deepest sorrow over the pilot’s death

The governor described the late Tolulope as a brilliant and promising officer who had demonstrated a high sense of loyalty, patriotism, and commitment to Nigeria particularly in maintaining peace and security in the country.

According to Fayemi, NGF regretted that the pilot’s life was cut short in its prime and at a time she had contributed so much to the upliftment of her country.

“Her demise is not only the family’s loss but that of the Nigeria Air Force, the government and people of Kogi State and the entire country,” the governor said.

