Dead Cross River nurse suspected to have died from COVID-19, tests negative

The Cross River State government said on Friday the nurse that died in the state had tested negative for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Beta Edu, who disclosed this to journalists in Calabar, said the sample of the deceased nurse was taken to Ebonyi State for analysis.

She said: “The sample of the deceased nurse which was sent to Ebonyi came out negative. Cross River is still COVID-19 free.”

The deceased, who was a staff of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), died on Thursday from uncontrolled coughs and respiratory complications.

