DEAD PARTY COMMENT: PDP vows to shock Tinubu

For daring to call it a dead party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has vowed to shock the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The party, which made the vow in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei on Sunday, was reacting to a comment by Tinubu which described PDP as a dead party, adding that the result of the election would shock him.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had, while inaugurating the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service Complex, in Akure on Saturday, declared that the PDP was dead and would be buried in Ondo during the October 10 governorship election.

The PDP said in the statement: “Only last year, the PDP defeated the Buhari-led APC roundly at the presidential elections. The PDP also won two out of the three senatorial seats in Ondo State. How can such a party by any stretch of imagination be said to be dead?

“It is shameful that the only project Tinubu came to inaugurate in three and half years is the Revenue House, a building that stands as a sign post of multiple taxation of the Ondo State people.

“The PDP is offering affordable education and health care delivery as against Aketi engineered astronomical tuition fees that have thrown many of the students in tertiary institutions out of school. By October 10, Tinubu will know which party is dead in Ondo State.”

