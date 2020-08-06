Dead, retired staff on teachers’ payroll as Benue uncovers 443 ghost workers

No less than 443 ghost workers, including 18 dead, 70 retired and 193 redeployed staff, were uncovered by the Benue government on the payroll of the state Teaching Service Board (TSB).

This was announced by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Frank Kyungun on Wednesday when he presented the report of the screening exercise recently conducted by the Board, to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

According to Kyungun, the discovery followed the screening of 4,473 staff of the Board across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He said, “The screening uncovered 433 ghost workers on the payroll after verification of 4,473 staff across the three senatorial zones of the state. The screening committee also uncovered 18 dead persons, 70 retired staff, 193 redeployed staff among other irregularities on the payroll who were accordingly expunged”.

Ortom, after receiving the report Ortom set up a committee headed by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar to immediately implement the screening report.

The governors vowed that the government would identify and prosecute those who had milked the board through ghost workers.

He directed that the ghost names should be deleted immediately from the payment voucher.

The governor further urged Kyungun to make sure the deleted names never find their way back on the payroll.

