Deadly Boko Haram commander, Rugurugu, surrenders to military, gives reasons

A Boko Haram commander, Mallam Adamu Rugurugu, described as deadly and lethal, has surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno State, saying he decided to come out of the bush with many of his fighters to surrender following the personal intervention of Governor Babagana Zulum.

Rugurugu, who is currently in one of the camps created by the state government to accommodate repentant terrorists, said after the governor intervened, he realised he was towing the wrong path and decided to turn a new leaf.

“Yes, I am one of the Boko Haram commanders. I got the name Rugurugu which means no mercy from the battlefield,” he told journalists who visited the camp on Sunday.

“In the battlefield, I was very dangerous because I usually destroyed everything in my way. I was fearless. These scars and marks you are seeing all over me is due to the fact that I was fearless.

“The governor heard about me and knew that if I am persuaded to come out, many fighters will follow me and that is how we came out and surrendered.

“At this camp, I will say government and Gen Abdel Ishaq are doing a lot for us surrendered fighters. They convinced and assured me that if I abandoned this cause which is of no benefit, we will be catered for.

“Our women and children are well looked after. When anyone falls sick, we have medical people here to treat them,” he said.

Rugurugu is one of over 14,000 surrendered terrorists and their families who are being kept and catered for in different camps in Maiduguri and other parts of the state.

