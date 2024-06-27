Deadly shooting in Brussels drug hotspot leaves two dead, two critical

A tragic shooting incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the Saint Gilles district of Brussels, a known drug trafficking hub near the Gare de Midi train station.

Two individuals lost their lives, and two others were severely injured, with their conditions reported as life-threatening. A third person sustained less severe injuries.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am near a cafe in the area, and the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

According to the local police department, a total of three people were wounded, with two in critical condition and one stable.

Although the Saint Gilles district has been identified as one of 15 drug hotspots in the Brussels region, authorities have not yet established a link between the shooting and the illegal drug trade. Judicial officials are expected to release a statement later in the day.

Belgium has experienced a surge in armed violence in recent years, largely attributed to rivalries between drug trafficking gangs. There have been instances of shootouts in Brussels and Antwerp, which has become a significant entry point for illegally imported cocaine from Latin America.

In 2016, a soldier was attacked and killed in Brussels, with federal police responding to the incident.

The shooting has raised concerns about the escalating violence in the city’s drug hotspots, and authorities are working to investigate the incident and ensure public safety.

