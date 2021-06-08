Deal ruthlessly with anyone that threatens security on June 12, IGP tells officers | Ripples Nigeria

Ahead of a planned June 12 nationwide protests, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as all police officers to deal ruthlessly with any person or groups who would take advantage of the Democracy Day to threaten internal security order.

The IGP, who gave the order on Tuesday after a meeting with top police officers in Abuja, tasked them to remain civil with law-abiding citizens.

“The June 12 Democracy Day is days away. We are currently reviewing the security situation, with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise,” Baba said.

‘’Details of this will form part of our discussion. I must, however, remind you all of the need to remain civil with law-abiding citizens, but firm with any person or group that may wish to take advantage of the event to threaten our internal security order.”

Baba also expressed his concern that most Commissioners of Police still allow their officers to unnecessarily impound vehicles at police stations.

“Police facilities are not junkyards and must not be turned to one. Indeed, such acts create vulnerabilities which often engender attacks on our facilities.

“Accordingly, I task you to return to your commands and undertake a major operation to clear all such indiscriminately impounded vehicles off your stations.

‘’The compliance to this directive shall be confirmed in the course of my ongoing tours to your command and any departmental head, zonal commander, commissioner of police or unit head that is found wanting will be dealt with.”

