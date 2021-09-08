Dealing with bandits easier since telecom services shutdown —Zamfara govt

The Commissioner for Information in Zamfara State, Ibrahim Dosara has said the military offensive against the bandits in the state is yielding tremendous success since the shutdown of telecommunications services.

It would be recalled that as part of efforts to curb the growing insecurity in the state, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecommunications providers to shut down their services for two weeks.

Speaking at a press briefing in the state on Tuesday, the Commissioner said the security operatives are now finding it very easy to deal with the bandits in their enclaves inside the forests.

Dosara noted that some identified camps have been destroyed by the Air Force while the Army is also on the ground to neutralise those who managed to escape through footpaths.

“Zamfara State Government in efforts to ensure the crashing of the bandits has requested for the closing down of all networks in the state and this has been effective. The security officials are finding it very easy to deal with the bandits in their enclaves in the forests,” he said.

Furthermore, the Commissioner said other measures have also been taken after credible information and intelligence were made available to the government.

He said one of the measures include the immediate closure of places suspected to be harbouring bandits and their collaborators.

According to him, such places include some illegal motor parks and roadside markets, especially those at Kauran Namoda-Jibia road, Lambar Bakura junction, Mayanchi-Anka junction, Garejin Mai Lena, as well as Filin Jirgi rice and vegetable market in Gusau metropolis.

