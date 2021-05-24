Death of army chief, 10 others painful – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel in last week’s plane crash in Kaduna has increased Nigeria’s security challenge.

The President, who stated this when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum who paid him a condolence visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the death of the military officers was painful.

He expressed regret that the victims died at a time the country was battling security challenges.

The President said: “This is a situation that only God knows when it will happen and it happened at a time when the security situation in the country is a fundamental issue.

“And to lose choice officers has increased our problem. But we know what we are in for and we will continue to work hard and pray hard so that God will give us the power to appreciate and apply ourselves to the problem.

“The people who elected us know the promises we made within the time. The circumstances which we find ourselves, we will keep on trying and continue to do our best.”

The Chairman of the NGF, Kayode Fayemi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, described the death of the military officers as a big blow.

Fayemi said: “We have read your statement and this delegation of governors consider it a duty and as part of our obligation as your representatives to commiserate with you over the loss of your gallant officers.

“We know it was an event that has touched you. When we mentioned the necessity for a change of service chiefs, you were determined to get the best set of people, you gave your assurance and the military was beginning to feel the impact.

“We know that this is a major blow and you are unrelenting in your commitment to ensure peace and security in our country.”

