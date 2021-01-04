Death toll after militants’ attack in Mali rises to 100

The death toll arising from a deadly attack on two villages in Niger Republic by heavily armed militants which witnessed the killing of 49 people and the injuring 17 other victims has risen to 100.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by Niger’s Prime Minister, Brigi Rafini, who stated that 100 people are now known to have been killed in Saturday’s attacks by suspected jihadists on two villages.

Rafini who visited both of the villages on Sunday said that 70 people were killed in the village of Tchombangou and 30 others in Zaroumdareye – both near Niger’s border with Mali.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS to meet on Mali crisis Thursday

“This situation is simply horrible… but investigations will be conducted so that this crime does not go unpunished,” he told reporters.

France also said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were killed in the deadly attack by the militants near Niger’s western border with neighbours, Mali.

The attacks on the two villages come amid national elections in Niger, as President Mahamadou Issoufou steps down after two five-year terms.

Join the conversation

Opinions