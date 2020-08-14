Death toll from anti-govt protests in Ivory Coast rises to six

The death toll arising from violent protests over the decision by President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara to run for a third term in office has risen to six.

Local sources say no fewer than four people were killed in clashes on Thursday as hundreds took to the streets to protest against President Ouattara’s decision.

Three people were killed in the central town of Daoukro in clashes between Ouattara supporters and backers of rival candidate Henri Konan Bedie, a security source and witnesses said.

Another victim identified as an 18-year-old died in the southeastern town of Bonoua, 50km (30 miles) from the economic hub, Abidjan, in violence between protesters and security forces, said Mayor Jean-Paul Amethier.

“The police station in Bonoua has been ransacked by angry demonstrators, and the police chief and officers have taken refuge in the courtyard,” local resident Herve Niamkey said.

In the capital of Abidjan, scattered groups of demonstrators built barricades and burned tyres in response to a call from the opposition and civil society groups.

“His candidacy is against the constitution – we don’t want a third term,” said protester Herve Seka in Anono district.

Two victims were earlier killed on Wednesday as demonstrators defied a ban on protests, erecting barricades and burning tyres in the commercial capital Abidjan and elsewhere on Wednesday, calling for President Ouattara to leave office.

