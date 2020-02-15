Death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak surges above 1,500 victims

China’s health officials have informed in latest update that the death toll arising from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has surged past 1,500 on Saturday with many more reported to be infected.

State Councilor Wang Yi, who also serves as China’s foreign minister, admitted that it has been a challenge to contain the virus but defended Beijing’s management of the epidemic and lashed out at the “overreaction” of some countries.

“Through our efforts the epidemic is overall under control,” he told the Reuters News Agency on Friday.

The development comes after Africa recorded its first case of coronavirus on Friday after a foreigner who had been put in isolation at a hospital in Egypt tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, the Egyptian Health Ministry said it had informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details.

A total of 17 African countries, including Nigeria, have confirmed having facilities where the disease can be detected.

Apart from Egypt, other countries where the virus has been confirmed are Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Taiwan, Spain, Vietnam, Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and Japan.

