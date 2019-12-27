Death toll from deadly Philippine typhoon reaches 28

The death toll arising from the deadly typhoon which hit the islands in central Philippines with a maximum gustiness of 190km an hour, has risen from 10 to 28, local authorities say.

12 other victims have also been declared missing after Typhoon Phanfone battered several central Philippine islands on Christmas Day, toppling houses and trees while also rendering residents in the areas displaced

Authorities confirmed 28 people had died, up from 16 on Thursday, as information came in from badly hit areas where internet and mobile phone networks had been cut.

READ ALSO: Burkina Faso cancels Xmas celebration, as 35 civilians, 7 soldiers killed after double jihadist attack

“The likelihood is present that the casualty count will still increase. We’re hoping against it,” national disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said.

He said at least 12 people were still listed as missing.

Reports say the typhoon brought a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation while thousands were also stranded at shuttered shipping ports, while dozens of flights cancelled.

Join the conversation

Opinions