Death toll from Jigawa floods rises to 92 – Agency

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), on Sunday, confirmed that the death toll from floods that have ravaged Jigawa State in the past two weeks have risen to 92, just as thousands have been displaced with buildings destroyed in the process.

The state, according to the agency, is the worst-hit state by the floods ravaging parts of the country.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Lawal Shiisu, who also confirmed the figures, said “29 more people have lost their lives to flood-related incidents in Jigawa as waters continue to submerge communities in various parts of the state between Friday and Saturday,

bringing to 92 the death toll from such circumstances.”

According to the police spokesman in a statement, the deaths occurred mostly as a result of drowning, canoe mishaps, thunderstorms, and building collapses.

“Floods have continued to wreak havoc in Jigawa as more communities and farmlands are submerged in many parts of the state.

“At least 83 people, including children and women, have lost their lives to flood-related incidents in the state since the beginning of August to date.

“The floods also took a toll on infrastructure in the state as some roads were cut off as a result of erosion, forcing locals to seek alternative routes to their destinations,” Shiisu said.

This situation has now left hundreds of residents displaced, with many taking temporary shelter in public buildings.

