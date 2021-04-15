Death toll from Kano 'expired' drinks reaches 10, over 400 hospitalised | Ripples Nigeria

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and more than 400 others currently hospitalised after drinking expired drinks in Kano State last week.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed this to journalists on Thursday, among those hospitalised were 50 patients undergoing kidney-related treatment because of complications arising from the consumption of the killer drinks.

Tsanyawa said the affected persons are being treated in government hospitals and cautioned the people of the state on the consumption of juice and other expired drinks during the Ramadan period to avoid catastrophic consequences.

He said: “As you are aware, the Ministry of Health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of substandard juices.

“The consumption of these fake or substandard products has telling effects on the kidney and vital organs of the body.”

The commissioner added that the Consumer Protection Council is investigating the incident and conducting searches in markets in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that four persons were confirmed dead and 189 others hospitalized after consuming the expired juice in the state.

The National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its preliminary report, said the poison came from expired sachet water and a locally produced juice.

The incident came to public notice after hundreds of people were hospitalised with cases of frequent vomiting, dizziness, and blood in urination at Kano metropolis.

