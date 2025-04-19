Death toll in Benue herdsmen attacks reaches 56

The death toll in Thursday’s attacks by suspected herdsmen on Ukum and Logo local government areas in Benue State has increased to 56.

The attackers in the early hours of that day stormed communities in the two LGAs and killed 17 people.

They killed five people in Ukum and 12 in Logo LGAs.

Several people were also injured in the attacks.

Governor Hyacinth Alia visited the scenes to assess the impact of the attacks on Saturday.

In a chat with journalists at the affected communities, the governor urged the Federal Government to deal with rising insecurity in the state.

He condemned the violent attacks on the defenseless people and called for greater action from security agencies to check the killings.

Alia urged the people to resist the temptation of taking the laws into their own hands.

