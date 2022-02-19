Death toll in Borno IDP camp’s fire rises to three

The death toll in Friday’s fire incident at the Muna El-Badawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, has increased to three after two more bodies were pulled out by rescue workers.

One person was confirmed dead and 17 others injured when fire razed the facility on Friday.

The Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the development to journalists during an impact assessment visit to the scene.

She said at least 3,000 shelters were destroyed and dozens of households were displaced in the camp.

She said the fire which began from a tent spread to other shelters and destroyed properties in the facility.

READ ALSO: Why Borno govt shut down IDP camps – Gov Zulum

Kolo said: “There have been records of huge losses of food and non-food items as well as animals that were destroyed during the fire disaster.

“Another fire incident occurred at Mandarari IDP camp located within Konduga town in Konduga Local Government Area.”

“We appeal to the National Emergency Management Agency, the North-East Development Commission and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to assist the IDPs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now