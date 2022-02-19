News
Death toll in Borno IDP camp’s fire rises to three
The death toll in Friday’s fire incident at the Muna El-Badawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, has increased to three after two more bodies were pulled out by rescue workers.
One person was confirmed dead and 17 others injured when fire razed the facility on Friday.
The Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the development to journalists during an impact assessment visit to the scene.
She said at least 3,000 shelters were destroyed and dozens of households were displaced in the camp.
She said the fire which began from a tent spread to other shelters and destroyed properties in the facility.
READ ALSO: Why Borno govt shut down IDP camps – Gov Zulum
Kolo said: “There have been records of huge losses of food and non-food items as well as animals that were destroyed during the fire disaster.
“Another fire incident occurred at Mandarari IDP camp located within Konduga town in Konduga Local Government Area.”
“We appeal to the National Emergency Management Agency, the North-East Development Commission and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to assist the IDPs.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...