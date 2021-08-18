International
Death toll in Haiti earthquake hits 1,941
Death toll in the devastating and powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday increased to 1,941 on Wednesday.
Seismologists in the Caribbean nation had predicted that the toll would reach 2,000 by Thursday.
They claimed that the death toll was 500 higher than the previous figure released on Tuesday.
Rescue workers had managed to pull out 34 people alive from the rubble but many are still missing after the 7.2-magnitude quake.
The United Nations said about 1,000 people had been injured and hospitals were overwhelmed, while about 500,000 children had limited or no access to shelter, safe water, and food.
“Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding,” said Bruno Maes, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative in the country.
Maes said many people have been staying in makeshift tents erected on a football field in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas worst affected by the quake.
The UN’s World Food Programme has said it was working closely with the Haitian authorities to provide assistance to survivors.
