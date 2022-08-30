Death toll in Jigawa flood hits 56

The death toll in the Jigawa State flood has risen to 56 with over 2,000 houses destroyed

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Yusuf, who confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the floods which caused havoc in most parts of the state since last weekend’s torrential rain, has displaced 2,051 people in Karnaya village in Dutse, the state capital.

He said: “The state government is planning to relocate 404 mothers with their children numbering about 1,334 to the Warwade Internally Displaced Camp, while the 313 men will continue to live at the primary school in the village until the flood subsides.”

READ ALSO: Many children feared dead in Jigawa flood —SEMA

The SEMA DG added that the state government has forwarded a report to the Federal Government on the incident.

Yusuf added: “We have forwarded a report to the federal government because this problem is beyond our capacity.

“We need serious intervention. As I’m talking to you now, more towns are becoming flooded and multiple bridges have completely collapsed. Drivers should be very careful while driving.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now