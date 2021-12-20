Death toll in Kaduna Sunday attacks rises to 38

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed that the death toll in the Sunday attacks by bandits on three communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen from 20 to 38, and still counting.

Aruwan who gave the update on the situation on Sunday night, stated that more victims who were injured in the attacks by the bandits in the Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu chiefdom of the local council and were taken to hospitals, had given up the ghost, jerking up the casualty figures.

In a statement he had earlier issued, Aruwan had had confirmed that 20 people were killed, while properties worth millions of naira were burnt and destroyed during the attack.

However, in an updated statement issued on Sunday night, the Commissioner noted that the death toll had risen from 20 to 38

He said 29 of the victims have been identified while the remaining are yet to be identified.

Read also: Bloody Sunday, as bandits invade Kaduna villages, kill 20

“Following the attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 40 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with the remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.

“Those killed by bandits include Rabi`u Wada, Salisu Boka, Alh Nura Nuhu, Alh Bashari Sabiu, Alh Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Malam Lawal Nagargari, Malam Aminu, Lawal Maigyad.

“Others are; Alh Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri, Sani Lawal, Auwal Umar, Jamilu Hassan, Badamasi Mukhtar, Malam Jibril, Lawal Tsawa, and Sule Hamisu.

“The rest include Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha, Abubakar Sanusi, Saiph Alh Abdul, Haruna Musa, Lawal Hudu, Malam and Shuaibu Habibu as well as Malam Yahaya Habibu and Abubakar Yusuf,” Aruwan said in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now