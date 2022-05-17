Connect with us

Death toll in Kano blast rises to nine

Published

20 seconds ago

on

The death toll in Tuesday’s gas explosion at the Sabon Gari area of Kano State has increased to nine.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development disclosed this on its Twitter handle.

Three people had earlier been confirmed dead and several others injured in the blast which occurred at a shopping complex in the Sabongari area, Fagge local government area of the state on Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: Explosion rocks Sabon Gari in Kano, many feared dead

The ministry wrote: “Nine dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school following an explosion from a gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

“DG @nemanigeria Mustapha Habib Ahmed was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations with sister agencies.”

Opinions

