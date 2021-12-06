Metro
Death toll in Kano boat mishap hits 41
Rescue workers have recovered 11 more bodies at the scene of last week’s boat mishap in Bagwai local government area of Kano State.
At least 30 people were confirmed dead when the boat capsized in the area last Tuesday.
The victims include women and students of a Qur’anic school who were on their way to Tofa LGA for the Eid Maulid celebration
The latest figure brought the accident death toll to 41.
The Information Officer at the Bagwa LGA, Tasiu Jibo Dawanau who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the 11 bodies were recovered at the weekend.
He said: “We were able to ascertain the number of victims involved in the boat mishap. It was conveying 49 persons when it capsized. 41 lost their lives. Initially they were 30 before we got these 11 bodies. However, eight persons survived the accident.
“The deceased persons had since been buried according to the Islamic rites.”
