News
Death toll in Kano mosque arson hits 15
The death toll in the explosion that rocked a mosque in Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State has increased to 15.
At least 40 persons were affected when an arsonist ignited a fire in the mosque on Monday morning.
More than 20 people were injured in the attack.
Police operatives have since arrested a 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, in connection with the incident.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usaini Gumel, confirmed the latest development to journalists on Friday.
He said the injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.
The CP said: “The suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, is currently in police custody.”
