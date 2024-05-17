Death toll in Kano mosque arson hits 15

The death toll in the explosion that rocked a mosque in Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State has increased to 15.

At least 40 persons were affected when an arsonist ignited a fire in the mosque on Monday morning.

More than 20 people were injured in the attack.

Police operatives have since arrested a 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, in connection with the incident.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usaini Gumel, confirmed the latest development to journalists on Friday.

He said the injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

The CP said: “The suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, is currently in police custody.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now