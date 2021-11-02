Death toll in Lagos building collapse now 19, nine rescued

The death toll in the Lagos State building collapse in the Ikoyi area of the state has increased to 19 as of 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) confirmed this to journalists at the scene of the incident on Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

Also, the state government said nine persons had been rescued from the debris of the collapsed building.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat, who disclosed this to journalists when he visited the victims at the Lagos Island General Hospital, said of the nine victims rescued, three had been discharged from the hospital while six others are admitted.

He promised that the state government would take full responsibility for the treatment of rescued victims.

Hamzat said: “So we have six people in here, all males, and thankfully they are doing well. The doctors have told us their state; they have minor injuries and nothing life-threatening thankfully. They are being treated and of course, as you know, the Lagos State Government is taking full responsibility for their treatment.

“We have their names and we will be getting in touch with their families. Nine people were rescued, six are here now, three people have gone home and as you know we have 10 dead bodies taken out of the place.”

