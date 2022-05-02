Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises to 10

The death toll in the collapsed three-storey building in Lagos has increased to 10 after two more bodies were recovered from the rubbles by emergency workers on Monday.

The emergency responders had previously pulled out eight victims, including a woman and her child, from the debris of the collapsed building.

The three-storey building located in Ibadan Street, Off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta, collapsed at 10:56 p.m. on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Death toll in Lagos collasped building hits eight, 23 others injured

The Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the latest development to journalists on Monday evening.

He said: “Two additional bodies including a four-year-old boy and a female youth corps member recovered, making 10 deaths.

“The number of rescued occupants remains 23, while six males and four females have so far been recovered dead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now