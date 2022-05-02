News
Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises to 10
The death toll in the collapsed three-storey building in Lagos has increased to 10 after two more bodies were recovered from the rubbles by emergency workers on Monday.
The emergency responders had previously pulled out eight victims, including a woman and her child, from the debris of the collapsed building.
The three-storey building located in Ibadan Street, Off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta, collapsed at 10:56 p.m. on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Death toll in Lagos collasped building hits eight, 23 others injured
The Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the latest development to journalists on Monday evening.
He said: “Two additional bodies including a four-year-old boy and a female youth corps member recovered, making 10 deaths.
“The number of rescued occupants remains 23, while six males and four females have so far been recovered dead.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...