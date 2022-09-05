News
Death toll in Lagos collapsed building reaches six
Rescue workers on Monday recovered one additional body from the rubble of the seven-storey building which collapsed in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State last weekend.
Five corpses had earlier been recovered by emergency responders at the scene of the incident in Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday.
Read also:Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues
The cause of the incident has not been ascertained.
The South-West Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the recovery of the sixth corpse to journalists on Monday evening.
The Lagos State government on Sunday ordered the arrest of the developer and other persons behind the project.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...