Death toll in Lagos collapsed building reaches six

Rescue workers on Monday recovered one additional body from the rubble of the seven-storey building which collapsed in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State last weekend.

Five corpses had earlier been recovered by emergency responders at the scene of the incident in Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday.

The cause of the incident has not been ascertained.

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the recovery of the sixth corpse to journalists on Monday evening.

The Lagos State government on Sunday ordered the arrest of the developer and other persons behind the project.

