Death toll in Lagos collapsed building rises to four

Rescue workers on Sunday morning pulled out one more body from the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed in Yaba area of Lagos, bringing the death toll to four.

Three bodies had previously been pulled out of the building which collapsed at Akanbi Crescent in Onike area of Yaba at about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to journalists Sunday evening.

He said one out of the two survivors of the collapsed building was actually trapped while the second person, a teenager, narrowly escaped after he complained of hunger.

Farinloye said: “The building collapsed a few minutes after the teenager left the structure to go and buy food.

“Residents of the area mobilised resources to rescue the only survivor from the rubble.

“The rescue operation was carried out by NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire service, and the police.”

