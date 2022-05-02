Metro
Death toll in Lagos collasped building hits eight, 23 others injured
No fewer than eight persons, five males and three females, have been confirmed dead in a three-story building that collapsed in Ebute Meta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government of Lagos State on Saturday night.
It was also learned that twenty-three victims have been rescued from the debris and are currently receiving medical attention.
The unfortunate incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service via an emergency alert.
Read also:Six worshippers injured as church building collapses in Lagos
At the tome of this report, operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) we’re still at the scene to rescue more affected victims.
The incident was the second of its kind in the Yaba-Ebute-Meta axis in the last two months.
